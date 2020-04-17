MRS. RIGGS

- -

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Shirley Riggs, 69, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 8, 1951, in Paintsville, daughter of the late Dennis and Maxine Brown Arnett.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, Gary Riggs.

In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, James Arnett.

She is survived by her sons, Travis Arnett and wife, Yayoi of Nolensville, Tenn., Chris Riggs and wife, Shelly of Hermithage, Tenn.; four adored grandchildren and her sister, Ann Colvin and husband, Ron of West Union, Ohio.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a public gathering will be held with limited access from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at noon on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Wilson Home for Funerals, 35 W. Second St., Manchester. Rev. Dale Little will officiate.

Burial will follow at Manchester Cemetery.

