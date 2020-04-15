MR. HELVEY - MR. HELVEY -

MOREHEAD — Warren Helvey, age 70, of Goddard Road in Wallingford, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his residence.

Born April 14, 1949, in Maysville, he was the son of the late Howard W. (Woodie) Helvey and Malta Dee Howe Helvey.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Beverly Wallingford Helvey, whom he married July 3, 1969; two sons, Christopher David Helvey (Lee Ann) of Wallingford and Justin Howard Helvey (Christine) of Maysville; four grandchildren, Colleen Helvey (Cory Ferguson), Ross Helvey, Devin Helvey (Hannah Chitkara), and Ian Helvey; one great-grandson, Emory Solomon Ferguson; two sisters, Nora Helvey Dunbar of Hopkinsville and Wanda Helvey Lewis of San Antonio, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.

Warren graduated from Maysville High School in 1967 and attended Morehead State University. He retired from the state in 2000 as a social worker. He enjoyed spending time with his family and his Labrador Retriever dogs, collecting coins and stamps, fishing, shooting for marksmanship and trap, gardening, cooking, taking care of his lawn, and researching genealogy.

He was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig Disease) and fought a long and hard battle while keeping a good attitude. He stayed at home being cared for by his family and Hayswood Home Health until February of this year when he was hospitalized at St. Claire HealthCare in Morehead and Specialty Care Hospital in Lexington. He returned home April 7, 2020, and was cared for by family and Hospice.

Due to COVID-19 requirements set forth by Governor Andy Beshear, a private visitation for family will be held at Northcutt and Son Home for Funerals on Thursday, followed by a private graveside service at Helvey Family Cemetery. Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested in Warren’s memory to ALS Association of Kentucky in Louisville or Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

