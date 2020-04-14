MRS. GLENN

ABERDEEN, Ohio – Edith Treva Glenn, 90, passed away Monday April 6, 2020, at Adams County Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Glenn was born June 26, 1929, to the late Sherman and Lula Jones Pitts.

Survivors include a daughter, Rose Swearingen; grandsons, Robert Swearingen and Denny Lee Polley; granddaughter, Felicia (Tom) England; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Hunt and second husband, Ralph Glenn.

Edith will be laid to rest at Charter Oak Cemetery, Aberdeen.

Services are private and at the convenience of her family.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.

