MR. HAGLER

April 14, 2020 Ledger Independent Obituaries 0
ABERDEEN, Ohio — Roy David Hagler, 69, was pronounced dead, Friday, April 10, 2020, at his residence.

Roy was born December 26, 1950 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Roy Reed and Jessie Ellen Chaffin Hagler.

Survivors include a son, David Hagler; and a daughter, Bethany Hagler.

Graveside services will be private and attended by family and close friends.

He will be laid to rest in Charter Oak Cemetery, Aberdeen, Ohio.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

