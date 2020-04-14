MS. WHITNEY

April 14, 2020 Ledger Independent
MAYSVILLE — Linda Marie Whitney, 44, passed away Saturday April 11, 2020, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Linda was born in Lawton, Okla. to Patricia Walker White of Maysville and Gerald (Maria) Whitney of Warwick, Mass.

She attended Maysville Church of the Nazarene and Bridgeway workshop and was a devoted UK Wildcats fan. She loved everyone, teddy bears and giving hugs and should be remembered for her heart of gold.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by sisters, Margaret (Brian) Gill of Aberdeen and Beth (Travis) McLaren of Athol, Mass.; a brother, Paul (Amanda) Whitney of Orange, Mass.; nieces Haley Whitney, Megan Gill, Julia Whitney, Jenna Whitney; and nephews, Jake Whitney, James McLaren and Kaleb McLaren.

She was preceded in death by her stepfather, Albert White.

Services for Linda Whitney will be held at a later date.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be left at www.brellandson.com.

