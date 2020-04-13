MR. WARE

​ MOUNT OLIVET — Jimmy Ray Ware Sr, age 71, of Mount Olivet, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Edgewood in Fort Mitchell.

He was born in Mason County on Nov. 22,1948, to the late Harvey Ware and Pearlie Johnson Ware.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Sue Linville Ware; two brothers, Harvey Eugene Ware and Billy Ware; three sisters, Kathy Sue Ware, Burnett Ware and Rosa Mae Applegate; and a grandson, Jason Todd Ware.

Jimmy is survived by his son, Jimmy Ray Ware Jr.; two daughters, April Ware Mitchell and Janie (Brad) King; three brothers, Jessie (Vickie) Ware, Jackie Ware and Dimmitt Ware; four sisters, Brenda (Bobby) Hardin, Betty (Larry) Watchner, Bonnie Robinson and Ruth (Elbert) Hardin; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Allen Ware, Samantha Jane Ware, Hobie Allen Ware, Sabrina Marie Ware, Chasity Dawn (Nathan) Clifford, Ava Brooke King and Carter Scott Tuel; and a great-grandson, Colton Allen Clifford.

​A private service will be held for immediate family only.

Burial will be held in Brooksville Cemetery.

