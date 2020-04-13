MR. GIBBS

MAYSVILLE — Jeffrey A. Gibbs, 52, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Maysville, on Feb. 19, 1968, to the late Roger F. Gibbs Sr. and Carolyn Johnson Turner.

He was a former caregiver at Brighter Future, member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and former pastor at several area churches.

Mr. Gibbs is survived by his girlfriend, Connie Caudill; his children, Joshua Gibbs of Lexington, James Gibbs and Stephen Gibbs, both of Augusta, and Carla Gibbs-Singh and Yasmarie Gibbs, both of Maysville. He is also survived by his grandchildren Messiah, Joshua, Zachariah, Chance, Kai, Kasten, Briley and Braylon; siblings, Roger Gibbs Jr. of Maysville, Elizabeth Gibbs of Augusta, and Kendall Franklin of Cincinnati; nieces Kathryn Reed, Whitney Arthur, Shanice Lang and Jayda Gibbs; and nephew, Robert Lang III.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Gibbs; and two sons, Joshua Meadows Gibbs and Jeffrey Gibbs.

Services were held privately at the convenience of the family.

