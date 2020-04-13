MR. MORAN

GERMANRTOWN — James Henry Moran, 83, died Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Jan. 25, 1937, to the late Stephen and Anna Bell (Mofford) Moran.

He retired from Browning’s Manufacturing; loved his quarter horses, hunting, and farming. He was an avid UK basketball fan. He was a member of Silver Sneakers at the YMCA and Senior Friends at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Irma Geraldine (Hickman) Moran who passed away Nov. 8, 2011.

He is survived by his daughters, Glenda (Bob) Huddleston of Maysville, Beverly (Chuck) Polley of Aberdeen, Ohio, Ellie Moran of Germantown, and Lisa (Dennis) Truesdell of Orangeburg; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three sisters, Bonnie Cahill, Barbara Cooper and Ann Hickman.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Arthur Moran, William “Tom” Moran, Donnie Moran and Gene Moran; and one sister, Martha “Frances” Moore.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private for the family.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com

