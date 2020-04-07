MRS. COOK - MRS. COOK - -

MARION, Ohio — The loving and vibrant Ruth Ann Cook passed away unexpectedly at her home near Forest on Sunday, March 29, 2020. Ruth was 66 years old.

Ruth was born in Minerva on Dec. 26, 1953, to the late Walter and Thelma Etta (McClanahan) Adkins and spent her early years in Mason County. At the age of seven, her mother passed away. Later on, her father remarried the late Eleanore Irene Graham Elliott who was a fixture in Ruth’s life for many years.

Ruth had a zest for life and a personality that drew everyone close to her. One fateful night while playing pool in Kenton, Ruth caught the eye of Gene Cook, and after a few attempts, Gene convinced Ruth to go on a date and the rest was history. The two were wed in 1995, and have been inseparable since. The two adopted each other’s families as their own. Ruth enjoyed spending time with Gene’s mother, the late Rose Cook. Ruth and Gene took countless trips to Kentucky for family reunions. The couple enjoyed traveling to visit their daughter, Tina and her husband, John whereever the military had them stationed.

Ruth worked in manufacturing throughout her life but found her home at Bridgestone APM in Upper Sandusky, Ohio.

Ruth will be missed by her husband, Gene Cook of Forest; children, Tina Jane (John) Hegadush of Columbus, Ga., and Bobby Wayne Adkins of Cincinnati; grandchildren, Chad and Kyle Adkins, Jillian, Ivy, John, and Sage Hegadush, and; siblings, Daniel (Nancy) Adkins, Martha Jane (Doug) Bretz, Walter (Rhonda) Adkins, Sue (Gary) Smith and Kim (Gary) Elliott-Shannon.

Visitation, memorial service and burial in Marion Cemetery will be announced for a later date so all may come and share in Ruth’s Celebration.

Snyder Funeral Homes, Gunder/Hall Chapel is honored to serve Ruth’s family.

