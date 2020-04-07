MR. GRIFFIN

-

MAYSVILLE — Donald Griffin, age 81, of Shelby County, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Shelbyville.

Don was born in Fleming County. He graduated from Fleming County High School and the University of Kentucky. A farmer and civil engineer served in federal government for 31 years, later worked for Ellis Farms. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church.

Preceding him death were parents Roy and Opal Kirkland Griffin; sister, Juanita G. Kenney; brother, James Leo Griffin.

Don is survived by his wife of 53 years, Ann Blakemore Griffin; and three sons, Tod (Ashley) of Owenton; Mark (Dawn) of Lawrenceburg and Brad (Missy) of Pasadena, Calif.; seven grandchildren; siblings, Ruth Griffin, Evelyn McClanahan, David Griffin and Kenneth Griffin.

The family held a private burial at Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Memorial contributions can be made to Kentucky Spinal Cord Injury Research Center, 132 Gray Street, Louisville, KY 40202.