MAYSVILLE — Charles “Cheese” H. Davis Sr., 83, of Maysville, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Davis was retired from Browning’s-EPT and from the City of Maysville. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

Charles was born in Maysville on April 14, 1936, the son of the late Leander Davis and Mattie Davis Lang.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Bennett Davis; his sons, Arthur Thomas Davis, Charles H. Davis Jr. and Benjamin Chambers; his daughters, Elizabeth Wildman (Fred) and Roseanne Clayborn (Howard); his stepdaughter, Penney Berry (James); his sister, Frances Commodore; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jeanne Elizabeth Davis; his brothers, John Lee Davis, William Arthur Davis and Thomas, who died in infancy and his sisters, Roberta Jean Hudson and Fredericka Alexander.

Following the executive orders of Gov. Beshear during the COVID-19 (Novel Corona) crisis, services will be held privately.

The arrangements are entrusted to the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home.

