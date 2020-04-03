MRS. SELLERS

- -

AUGUSTA — Janice Mofford Sellers, 71, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at home.

She was born on Sept. 3, 1948, to the late George Allen and Juanita (Power) Mofford.

She was a member of Augusta Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Allen Sellers, to whom she was married for 51 years.

She is also survived by her son, Rodney (Lisa Lucas) Sellers of Augusta; two grandchildren, Cheyenne Rachelle Sellers and Caylin Brook Sellers; two sisters, Linda Fugate of Owensboro and Pat Phipps of Paris; and one brother, Bernie Mofford of Lutz, Fla.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Mofford.

Due to the COVID-19 (Novel Corona) services will be held privately.

Memorials may be made to Mount Zion Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.