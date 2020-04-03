MR. ROBERTS

- -

MAYSVILLE — Steve Lane Roberts, 59, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Steve was born Aug. 16, 1960, in Maysville to the late Herbert “Jack’ and Virginia Marie Faul Roberts.

He was employed as a delivery driver for Kearns Meats and was a big fan of UK Basketball.

He is survived by his children, Lynea (Charles) Bennett of Cincinnati and Troy (Quay) Cord of May’s Lick; his companion, Peggy Young of Lewisburg; his brothers, Timmy Roberts and Larry Roberts; sisters, Robin (Rodney) Fredricks, Kimberly Shelton and Patricia Mason; nine grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, AmberLee Jewel Myers; brothers, Weldon, Jackie, and Buddy Roberts; sisters, Helen Hamilton and Brenda Lee Mahaffey; and a half-brother, Marvin “Butch” Faul.

Services for Steve Lane Roberts will be held at the convenience of the family.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.