MRS. MARTIN

- -

MOUNT OLIVET — Barbara Cleaver Martin, age 86, of Mount Olivet, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Hospice of Hope in Maysville.

She was born in Robertson County on June 4, 1933, to the late Warder and Anna Elizabeth Cleaver.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Martin; her daughter, Anna Mary Martin; two brothers, Wallace Cleaver and Don Cleaver and three sisters, Genevieve Houchens, Joetta Howard and June Sims.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Troy (Lesley) Martin and Darrin (Sandy) Martin; four grandchildren, Kenneth Martin, Victoria (Carson) Johnson, James (Katie) Martin and Kaycie Strife and four great-grandchildren, Brody, Whitley, Reece and Ella.

A private service for immediate family only will be held at Robertson County Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for the public.

Service times will be updated as they come available.

Burial will be held at Piqua Christian Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Piqua Christian Cemetery, c/o Barbara Brumagen, 4288 Piqua Kentontown Rd., Mt. Olivet, KY, 41064.

View and sign the guestbook at www.warefuneralhome.com.