CAMPBELLSVILLE — Dr. Charles Hedrick, Jr., 79, of Campbellsville, a Baptist pastor who formerly served in Maysville, went to his Heavenly home, March 25, 2020.

Dr. Hedrick was preceded in death by his wife, Carrie Faye Stears Hedrick and a brother, Dr. David Hedrick.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Watson Hedrick; three children, Cindy(Dwight) Butler of Campbellsville, Rebecca (Bruce) Treon of Owensboro and Allan (Kim) Hedrick of Florence; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Donnie (Joan) Hedrick of Owenton; and two sisters, Mary Frances (George) Garrett of Louisville and Kathy Reuter of Campbellsville.

Private services were conducted by Parrott and Ramsey Funeral Home, Campbellsville.

For complete obituary go to parrottramsey.com.

expressions of sympathy: Gideon’s International; Campbellsville University student scholarship funds, Book-Link International.