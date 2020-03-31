MR. LENNEX - MR. LENNEX -

MAYSVILLE — Mr. Terry L. Lennex, 60, of Maysville, was born October “Rocktober” 8, 1959, to the late Patricia Ann Lennex. He passed at 1:28 a.m. Monday at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Terry was a devoted father an loved his 1967 Chevrolet Camaro. He owned Lennex Body Shop where he enjoyed restoring old classic cars. He was talented at Body Work and painting Cars. He enjoyed time with his close friends but more importantly time with his family. He was a sharp pool shot and avid Hunter for many years. His love for NASCAR racing and Kentucky basketball was unbelievable. He spent majority of his life working traveling on the road for Enterfab for years. His humor was one of kind and he was so devoted to living a happy life.

He survived by his daughter, Terra Lennex; significant other, Robin Goodwin; sister, Sheryl Padgett Smith; brothers, Jeff Padgett and Chris Padgett; stepdaughters, Courtney Conley and Lindsey Conley; special granddaughter, Kennedy Faith Raglin; Aunt Paulette Henderson; best friend, Bud Shumate; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Lennex; and brother, Mark Padgett.

A private graveside service for family and friends will be held at Maysville Cemetery at the convenience of his family. Pallbears will include Terra Lennex, Jeff Padgett, Bud Shumate, Ryan Tune, Landon Webster and Mark Padgett Jr.

In lieu of flowers monetary contributions can be made to Brell Funeral Home 620 E. Second Street Maysville, KY (606)564-3641.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.