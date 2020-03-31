MRS. BERNARD

- -

FLEMINGSBURG — Lynn Bernard, 67, of Flemingsburg, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at St. Claire Regional Medical Center.

Born in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 11, 1952, she was a daughter of the late William R. and Theresa Ann Koehler Gilliam.

Lynn began working as a dispatcher for Fleming County. She went on to become a librarian with 16 years at Garrison Elementary, four years at Central Elementary and seven years at Fleming County High School. She was a member of New Creation Praise and Worship Center. In her spare time, she liked to read and crochet. She loved spending time with her family and pets.

Lynn is survived by her husband, Terry Bernard; her daughter, Cheri Argo and husband, Tony; her daughter, Beth Jeffries and husband, Chad; her daughter-in-law, Cyndi Gooding; her grandchildren, Jayden Argo, Abree Argo, Emma Argo, Olivia Grace Jeffries, Shawn Taylor Gooding and Tyler Gooding. She is also survived by her brother, William Michael Gilliam; her brother-in-law, John Todd; along with many friends, extended family members and church family.

In addition to her parents, Bill and Theresa, Lynn was preceded in death by her son, Harold Mac “Trippy” Gooding III.

Services for Lynn are being privately cared for Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In place of flowers memorial donations are suggested to New Creation Praise and Worship Center, (C/O Tom Davenport, 2400 Cherry Grove Road, Flemingsburg, KY 41041), Cancer Care Club (P O Box 189, Flemingsburg, KY 41041), and/or the charity of one’s choice.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.