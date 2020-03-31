MR. GIBSON

-

MAYSVILLE — David Anthony Gibson, 62, of Chewelah, Wash., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Chewelah.

David was born in Maysville to the late David Henry Gibson and the late Jamesene O’Neill Gibson.

David was raised in Fayetteville, N.C. where he graduated from Pine Forrest High School. He loved to paint, draw and write science fiction.

He was predeceased in death by his parents; and three bothers, Danial, Christopher and Terrence Gibson.

He is survived by his sisters, Carla Gibson and Linda (Shaun) Yancey; four nephews; and three nieces. He also leaves his dog and loyal companion, Floki.

David will be laid to rest beside his parents on April 3, 2020, in Rosemont cemetery in Dover.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com.