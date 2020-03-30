MR. HYATT - MR. HYATT -

FLEMINGSBURG — Otto Jewett Hyatt, 72, of Flemingsburg, passed away early Monday, March 30, 2020, at home with family by his side.

Born in Poplar Plains on June 11, 1947, he was a son of the late Otto Wilson and Evadna Besslean Selby Hyatt.

For 50 years Jewett was the manager of Cheap Mobile Housing. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in Korea during Vietnam. His interests included farming, playing cards, NASCAR, hunting, and UK athletics. He was a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O. F.) He was a member of the Flemingsburg Christian Church. He loved his family, especially the time he spent with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Paula Cheap Hyatt; his children, Samantha Burford and husband, John of Richmond, and John Wilson Hyatt and wife, April of Flemingsburg; his grandchildren, Makenzie Burford, Mallory Burford, Marley Burford, Zachary Hyatt, Austin Hyatt, and Macy Hyatt; his siblings, Elmo Hyatt and Phyllis Peters and husband, Harold; his in-laws, Calvin and Jenny Cheap and Susan and Scott Bucher; along with several nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Services will be private and cared for by Boone-Nickell Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held in the future for the public.

Entombment will be in Fleming County Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers include John Sims Jr., Matt Jones, Chris Florence, Chuck Ramey, David Corbin, Travis Walton, Mary Jayne Cannon, Debbie Sims, Carol Rolph, Larry Foxworthy, Joey Dunaway, JP Dunaway, Lonnie Brewer, John Sims Sr., Dr. Bill Bacon, Dr. Mike Boyd, Jerry Dixon and Alan Thomas.

In place of flowers memorial donations are suggested to the Salvation Army (online: www.give.salvationarmyusa.org), Hospice of Hope (online: hospiceofhope.com/donate or mail: 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056), and/or the Flemingsburg Christian Church (201 East Water Street, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041).

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com