MRS. MAINS

GERMANTOWN – Mary Ann (Chinn) Mains, 80, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 21, 1939 to the late Allen and Nellie Monahon Chinn.

She was a member of Germantown Christian Church, Germantown Britesider Homemakers and the Maple Grove Cemetery Board. She was a cook for the Bracken County School system for several years and on the Germantown City Council for six years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Mains, whom she married June 17, 1959.

She is survived by her children, Carol Davis (Germantown), Donald Mains (Germantown), Mary N Mains (Brooksville) and Jo Womble (Brooksville); six grandchildren, Bradley Persinger, Derrick Persinger, Larry Davis, Dray Mains, Emily Womble and Kristen Womble; five great-grandchildren, Mason Davis, Brinson Davis, Aryanna Davis, Kaiden Persinger and Madison Persinger. She is also survived by her sister, Ramona Ernest (Sardinia).

She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Chinn; her sister, Marjorie Chinn; and one grandchild, Trevor Persinger.

Due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) there will be private services.

Memorials may be made to the Maple Grove Cemetery or Germantown Christian Church.

Condolences may be sent to PalmerFh.com.