MAY’S LICK — Jim Mills, 49, of Germantown, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 27, 2020, surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

He was born on Jan. 28, 1971, in Fort Thomas to Clarence Jr. and Donna S. Becknell Mills.

In addition to his parents, Jim is survived by his brothers, Mike (Betty) Mills and Duane (Vanessa) Mills.

All services for Mr. Mills will be private.

Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the charity and/or organization of one’s choice.

The Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory of May’s Lick is serving the family.

