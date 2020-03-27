MS. COLEMAN - MS. COLEMAN -

MAYSVILLE — Juanita May Coleman, was born Dec. 5 1925, in Fayette County, W. Va.

Her parents were Al Cana Coleman and Ellen Gertrude Smith Coleman.

Juanita has lived in the Maysville Nursing Home for several years.

She had lived at home with her parents until their passing. She then lived with her brother, Cana Omer Coleman and his wife, Patsy Lou Powers Coleman, until she became unable to care for herself, even with the help of her brother and sister-in-law.

She then moved to the nursing home in Maysville. Because of having epilepsy when a baby, she was never able to read or write. She attended school until the second grade and according to her teacher, she was not teachable. However; she was taught by her mother Ellen, to crochet and knit.

Juanita has told her brother Cana Omer she wishes to be taken back to Fayette County upon her death and buried next to her mother and father in the Coleman Private Family Cemetery, on the farm where she was raised, and grew up.

Juanita was preceded in death by her parents, Al Cana and Ellen Smith Coleman; and sisters, Phyllis Ruby Alton and Deloris Marie Erwin; and brother, Leonard Ray Coleman.

She has one sister, Betty Lou Ferro, living in Elkhart, Ind.; and one brother, Cana Omer Coleman of Maysville.

