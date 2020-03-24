MRS. STRODE

March 24, 2020 Ledger Independent Obituaries 0
MAYSVILLE — Doris Jo Strode, 64, died Monday, March 23, 2020, at Kenton Pointe Care Center.

The was born on Sept. 29, 1955. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.

She is survived by her husband Don Strode, whom she married April 29, 1986. She is also survived by her children, James Robert “Robbie” Beckett and Daniel Tyler (Melanie) Strode; three stepchildren, Jade Wesley Hinson, Mysty (David) Pfeffer and Shelly Dawn (Rocky) Moran; two grandchildren, Zane Tyler Strode and Nash Donald Strode; and several other grandchildren; one brother and five sisters.

Doris’ wishes were to be cremated and due to the COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFh.com.

