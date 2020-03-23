MRS. REEDER - MRS. REEDER -

MAYSVILLE — Winona Ruth Reeder, 89, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her residence.

She was the widow of William Clay Reeder.

Born in Fleming County on July 26, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Leslie and Bessie Pickett Fleming Emmons.

Winona was a farmer, a homemaker and once employed with Browning Manufacturing as a bookkeeper. A member of the Mason County Homemakers, she was known for her country hams, jam cakes, and avid gardening. She had been an active member of Mill Creek Christian Church; she also attended Flemingsburg Baptist Church. She loved music, composing a song titled, “Mt. Gilead the Beautiful.”

She is survived by her five children, Cheryl (Keith) Sowder of Knoxville, Tenn., Keith Reeder of Maysville, Robert C. (Lisa) Reeder of Flemingsburg, Charles T. (Judy) Reeder of Bridgewater, N.J., and Dan (Terri) Reeder of Flemingsburg. She is also survived by her 11 grandchildren, Mary Beth (Jeff) Perry, Jennifer (Greg) Fox, Rob (Tiffany) Reeder, Clay (Kelsey) Reeder, Melissa Sturgis, Drew (Wendy) Fryman, Michelle (Danny) Williams, Charlie Reeder, Zach Reeder and Winston Reeder; her nine great-grandchildren; her sisters, Anita Curtis, Maxine (Jack) Rankin, and Louisa Mathis; along with her dedicated caregivers, Betty Jo Abrams, Chrystal Terrel and Patsy Doyle.

In addition to her husband and her parents, Winona was preceded in death by her siblings, John Emmons, Noel Emmons, Robert Emmons, Carey Emmons, Alice Litton and Christine Booton.

Services will be private with Boone-Nickell Funeral Home caring for the arrangements.

Winona will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery. Pallbearers include Rob Reeder, Clay Reeder, Winston Reeder, Zach Reeder, Charlie Reeder, Brent Wenson, Jeff Perry and Greg Fox.

In place of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association (online: www.act.alz.org), Gideons International (online: www.gideons.org), and/or Make-A-Wish (online: www.wish.org).

Online condolences may be offered at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com.