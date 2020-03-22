MR. CAMPBELL

March 22, 2020 Ledger Independent Obituaries 0
MAYSVILLE — Michael Thomas Campbell, 64, of Maysville died Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Campbell was an electrician by trade.

He was born in Maysville on July 19, 1955, the son of the late Nellie Ann Lennex Lewis and Herb Lewis.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Lisa Sumpter; his sisters, Molly Truesdell (John) and Deborah Stahl, both of Maysville, and Vickie Donahue of Clarksville, Tenn.; his brother, Jeff Campbell of Kentucky; as well as several nieces, nephews, other family members and a host of friends.

At the request of Mike, no visitation or funeral services will be held.

Condolences may be made to his family at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.

