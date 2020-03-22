MR. CAMPBELL

MAYSVILLE — John Chenoweth Everett III, 92, died Feb. 27, 2020, in Miramar Beach, Fla.

He was born on Jan. 14, 1928, in Maysville, to Thelma White Arthur and John Chenoweth Everett Jr.

John was predeceased by his parents, his wife, Betty Morgan Everett in 2008; his brother, Leslie Arthur Everett; and his sister, Phoebe Everett Trueheart.

John is survived by his wife, Jean Enzor Everett of Miramar Beach, Fla. and Andalusia, Ala. She was his best friend and a tireless caregiver for the last part of his life. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Leslie Everett Bullis and Herb Bullis of Port Charlotte, Fla.; Beth Everett Altobellis and Roy Altobellis of Charlestown, Ind.; Joan and John Chenoweth Everett IV, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; and Lynne and Joshua Burgess Everett II of Bowdon, Ga. John’s grandchildren also survive him, Mackenzie Murphy and Zachary Bullis, Jennifer Bowman and Eric Altobellis, Burgess Everett and Addison Everett and Josh Everett and Morgan Everett. His great-grandchildren are Addison Bowman, Barrett Bowman, Harry Everett, John Charles Everett, Mason Everett, June Everett, Cora Everett, Nolan Everett, Rory Thomas, and Odin Thomas. John is also survived by his nephews, Charles Trueheart and Josh Trueheart; and his lifelong friend, Doll Crockett.

John attended Maysville schools and graduated from Millersburg Military Institute. He received a BS from the University of Kentucky in 1949, where he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon. He was a diehard fan and supporter of the University of Kentucky Wildcats, especially the basketball team, for which his father had been captain in 1921-22.

John had a long career in banking in Kentucky, where he retired as the chairman and CEO of the Cumberland Savings Bank in Louisville. He had also been chairman of Louisville Central Area, Inc. and the Kentucky League of Savings Institutions. John served several terms as mayor of the cities of Druid Hills and Rolling Fields. He had been a member of Harmony Landing Country Club in Goshen; the Tavern Club in Louisville; the Louisville Boat Club; Second Presbyterian Church in St. Matthews; and First Christian Church in Maysville. He was also a member of Santa Rosa Beach and Golf Club, in Santa Rosa, Fla. and the Community Church of Santa Rosa Beach.

John’s personal passion was golf—playing it, watching it, and talking about it. At Harmony Landing, he won both the club championship and the President’s Cup in 1967, a feat worthy of an article in Sports Illustrated. He also had four holes-in-one and worked PGA events in Louisville. John also loved to read and had a soft spot for the stories of Louis L’Amour. He never missed a day absorbing the news from the Louisville Courier-Journal and other sites, following the stock market, and keeping up to date on developments in the sports world.

John’s family meant everything to him. He hosted many large reunions for his children and grandchildren in a variety of vacation spots. He enjoyed travelling and learning about people, places, and the way things work. He had a wide circle of friends of all ages and enjoyed entertaining. John was involved, engaged, and strong-minded, but also fair, generous, and loving. We will miss him more than words can say.

There will be a service in early May in Louisville at Second Presbyterian Church. Donations in John’s name may be made to his favorite charitable organization, Buckhorn Children’s Foundation, 116 Buckhorn Lane, Buckhorn, KY 41721 and www.buckhorn.org.