CINCINNATI – Mary Nell Bradfield nee Schumacher of Cincinnati died March 18, 2020.

Mrs. Bradfield retired from ITT-AC Pump Cincinnati. She was a devout Catholic and a member of Saint Cecilia Parrish in Cincinnati, where she volunteered her services at various catholic churches in the area.

She was born in Mason County on Feb. 18, 1926, the only daughter of the late Louis and Ruth Tierney Schumacher.

Her three brothers, Louis B., Patrick A. and Joe B. Schumacher preceded her in death.

She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces.

Mass of Christian Burial will held at St. Patrick Church with only her closest family members in attendance.

Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery.

No visitation is planned.

Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

