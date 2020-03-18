MR. DAVENPORT

March 18, 2020 Ledger Independent Obituaries 0
-

MAY’S LICK — Ralph ‘Woody’ Davenport, 67, of May’s Lick, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Fort Thomas.

Woody was born on Sept. 27, 1952, in Maysville, son of the late Allie and Ada Francis Sloop Davenport.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Davenport.

He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Davenport; two children, Denise (Milton) Brindley of Andersonville, Tenn. and Ralph (Tara) Davenport of Mount Sterling; his grandchildren, Braxton, Brayden, Milton III, Cailyn and Reilyn; and his canine companion, Buttons.

As a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus), a celebration of Woody’s life will be announced at a later date.

Palmer Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Online condolences may be given at www.palmerfuneralhome.net.

https://maysville-online.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/web1_580131e787c49.image_-10.jpg