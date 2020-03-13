MR. COLLINS

March 13, 2020
MAY’S LICK — William A. Collins, 88, and husband of Patsy L. Collins, passed away March 11, 2020 in Lexington.

In addition to his loving wife of 61 years, he’s survived by three brothers, Harry, James (Betty) and Mason (Mona) Collins; two sisters, Loretta Hunter and Geneva Bramel; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lela Wilson Collins; brother, Charles Collins, Jr.; sister, Mary Clary; sister-in-law, Beverly Collins; and brothers-in-law, Carly Hunter and Ray Bramel.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Shannon Methodist Church in Mayslick.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army.

