MRS. BROOKS

MAYSVILLE — Opal Ruth Brooks, 65, of Ewing, went to be with her Lord on March 10, 2020.

Opal was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Maysville.

She was a member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church and a teacher for Licking Valley Head Start for several years, where she also drove a school bus. She went on to open her own daycare, Nana’s Daycare,” which she operated for several years.

She was a devoted wife to Pastor Harry Lee Brooks for 49 years and was also a loving mother to her five children, daughter, Angela Michelle Rogers and her husband, Jimmy Rogers of Vidor, Texas and Angela’s children, Joseph Jenkins, Justin Jenkins, Dustin Jenkins and Summer Sapp; son, Harry Lee Brooks Jr. and his wife, Shawna Brooks of Columbus, Ohio and their children, Shaina Kielman, Robert Brooks, Calliape Smith and Jocelyn Torres; daughter, Sherri Lynn Brooks of Cynthiana and her children, Cameron Lee Brooks and Gracie Silvey; daughter, Tammy Radawn Sapp of Lewis County and her sons, Jared Sapp and Wes Sapp; son, James Benjamin Brooks of Ewing and his daughters, Hailey Gulley and Keeleigh Brooks. She also leaves her stepmother, Faye Wagner; sisters, Barbara Maxie, Brenda Wagner and Loretta Kennard; brothers, Lanis Wagner, Porter Wagner, Carl Wagner and Shannon Wagner; and many great-grandchildren.

Opal was preceded in death by her father, Robert Wagner; and her mother, Emma Faye Gulley and a sister, Joyce White.

Services for Opal Brooks will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Brell and Son Funeral Home with Rev Wendall Brooks, Rev Ronnie Wallingford and Rev. Paul Gray officiating.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

