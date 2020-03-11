MRS. BOOHER

- -

MAYSVILLE — Deborah Jean Freeman Booher, age 72, of Maysville, passed away on the evening of March 8, 2020 at UK Chandler Medical Center in Lexington, surrounded by her family.

Debbi was born on Dec. 15, 1947, in Mariemont, Ohio, to the late Helen Brazier Freeman and Russell Gene Freeman.

She was a lifelong musician and music educator. She began playing piano at age six when she discovered her love for music which inspired her to attend Morehead State University pursuing a degree in Music Education. While at Morehead, Debbi was a member of the University Concert Choir, Symphony Band, Marching Band, and Sigma Alpha Iota.

She began her teaching career 1972 at Amelia Elementary School in Amelia, Ohio. In 1973, she returned to Morehead State University for graduate school and served as the secretary to the Director of Bands. In 1974, Debbi moved to Maysville, and began her 30-year teaching career with Mason County Schools. She was twice named the Kentucky Music Educators Association District 8 Elementary Music Teacher of the Year.

After retiring in 2002, Debbi returned to Morehead State University as Interim Professor of Music Education.

In addition to having a distinguished career in music education, she was also very active in performing with Mason County Schools Spring Musicals, Concert Choir, Orchestra, and Band, Woody Wood’s Big Band, and the Limestone Brass Ensemble.

Debbi was an active member of the Washington Book Study Club. She was also very active with her church, Trinity United Methodist Church, where she played piano, sang in the choir, and was a member of the bell choir.

Debbi is survived by Gary Joe Booher, her husband of 46 years. She is also survived by her children, Kelly Jo (Alan) Mayes, James Patrick Booher and Laura Leigh (William) Summers; and three grandsons, Braden Alan Mayes, Ian Joseph Mayes, and William Summers III (Wiley).

She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen Brazier Freeman and Russell Gene Freeman; and her mother and father-in-law, Joe and Patricia (Burrison) Booher.

Visitation for Deborah Booher will take place on Wednesday, March 11 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Maysville.

The funeral will take place on Thursday, March 12 at 11 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church with a graveside service to follow at the Green Acres Cemetery in Maysville.

Condolences may be sent to MooreAndParkerFH.com