MRS. FIELDS

MAYSVILLE — Janet Elaine Fields, 68, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday March 5, 2020 at Meadowview Regional Medical Center.

Elaine was born April 30, 1951, in Maysville to the late Julian Burns and Elizabeth Skaggs Burns Maxey.

She was a member of the Highland Christian Church and was a retired employee of 24 years at Jockey International.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Jerry Wayne Fields; daughter, Lisa (Jamie) Collins of Maysville; son, Christopher Michael (Cindy) Fields of Mount Olivet; three grandchildren, Logan Alexander Fields, Kaitlyn Collins and Brett Collins; a sister, Linda Herbert of Seattle, Wash.; her father-in-law, Charles William Fields; two nieces; and her dog, Isabella.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her step-father, Gene Maxey.

Graveside services for Janet Elaine Fields will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Charleston Bottoms Cemetery, Maysville, with her family receiving visitors from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Brell and Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

