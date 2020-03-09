EWING — Billy Earl Humphries, 79, was born on Jan. 1, 1941 in Ewing and passed on march 4, 2020 in The Villages, Fla.
Mr. Humphries was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Earl Humphries and Lillian Barton Humphries; his brother, Ronnie Humphries; and his loving wife, Ruth McKee Humphries.
Mr. Humphries is survived by his son, William Jeff Humphries or North Carolina; and his loving, devoted sister, Barbara Leet McElfresh of Ewing.
He served as a member of the United States Air Force before earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Morehead State University. Bill and his wife, Ruth, then established a very successful, long-term business in Cincinnati before retiring to Florida.
Mr. Humphries was a member of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Ewing, where a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.