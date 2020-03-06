MRS. KIELMAN

- -

MAYSVILLE — Betty Lou Kielman, 81, of Maysville, died Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

She was the widow of Ralph Kielman, who died 1998.

Betty was born in Bourbon County on April 20, 1938, the daughter of the late Avery Tilton Fryman and Blanche Viola Tucker Fryman.

She formerly worked at the following businesses, Magee’s Bakery, Pasquales, Subway and AA Food Mart.

She is survived by six sons, James Weaver (Eva), Michael Weaver (Dang), Timothy Kielman, Charles Kielman (Linda), Johnny Kielman and David Kielman (Katie); 18 grandchildren, Josh Kileman (Shaina), Matt Kielman (Jessica), Tony Kielman (Gwen), Alex Nunez, Taylor Kielman, Ella Kielman, Cannon Kielman, Bobbi Kielman, Tony Hutchison (Kayla), Brandon Hutchison (Elizabeth), Jo Ellen Young (Shanon), Zach Hunt, Stephanie Hunt, Tiffany Hunt, Brittany Hunt, Ian Edgington, Samila Weaver and Joseph Weaver; numerous great-grandchildren; and by two sisters, Martha Elliott and Vivian Robinson; and her daughter-in-law, Diane Kielman.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Joseph Kielman and Robert Kielman; her daughter, Theresa Weaver Cortes; her brother, Ollie J. Fryman; and her sisters, Ruth Claypoole, Libby Ford and Christine Mitchell.

Services for Betty Kielman will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020.

Burial will be in the May’s Lick Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from noon until the hour of the service.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com.