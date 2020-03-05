-

MAY’S LICK — Mary Gordon Ward (Gordie) passed away Feb. 25, 2020, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville. She was the daughter of the late Dr. John Elwood Gillespie and Mary Burnaugh Wood of May’s Lick.

She graduated from May’s Lick High School in 1941 and the University of Kentucky in 1945. Mary taught English and Social Science at the Lewisburg Junior High School. She returned to UK for graduate study in Clinical Psychology in 1946 while working as a psychologist at Eastern State Hospital in Lexington.

While at UK she married Darrell E. Ward on June 24, 1947, and went with him to Baton Rouge, La., where they lived for 11 years. Later they moved to Champaign, Ill., where she became a member of First United Methodist Church and taught in the First Methodist Pre-School.

The American Association of University Women became a life-long interest. She became the membership chair of the Champaign Branch.

In 1974, she moved to Richmond, and became active in the AAUW Branch, the Richmond Woman’s Club, the League of Women Voters, served on the Patty A. Clay Hospital Citizens Advisory Board and belonged to the EKU Woman’s Organization. She was the State Legislative Chair, the State Membership Chair and the AAUW Bulletin Editor. She was an activist in the Women’s Equal Rights movement and was a member of the Kentucky PRO-ERA, the National Women’s Political Caucus and the National Conference Committee.

After her husband retired, she lived quietly at May’s Lick.

She is survived by her four sons, six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., on Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the May’s Lick Cemetery with Dr. Michael Rice officiating. Burial will follow.

Palmer Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

