MR. SIMPSON

January 3, 2022 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

MAYSVILLE — William A. Simpson, 57, of Maysville, died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at his home.

He was born in Cincinnati, on Nov. 26, 1964, to the late William B. and Genevieve Correll Simpson.

He is survived by his daughters, Danielle (Eric) Hedgecock of Hilliard, Ohio, and Gabrielle (Matthew) Curtis of Maysville; and his grandchildren, Ariel Curtis, Bailey Curtis and Isabelle Rowher. Mr. Simpson is also survived by his brother, Frank Simpson of Maysville,; and his sister, Beth Hayslip of Germantown.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his lifelong friend and companion, Marsha Simpson; and his siblings, Carl Brockman, Robert Simpson, and Judy Hedges.

A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorials are suggested to the Bracken County Animal Shelter, Mason County Animal Shelter, or any VFW Post.

Condolences may be sent to www.MooreAndParkerFH.com

