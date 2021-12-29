MRS. JENKINS

December 29, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0
MRS. JENKINS

MRS. JENKINS

ABERDEEN, Ohio – Linda Carol Jenkins, 73, of Aberdeen, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at Mercy Clermont Hospital in Batavia, Ohio.

Linda was born Jan. 14, 1948, in Maysville, to Jean Jenson Brozee of Aberdeen, and the late Noel Barber Smoot.

She had worked as a Pharmacy Tech at K-Mart and was a member of McColm Chapel in Manchester, Ohio. In her spare time, Linda enjoyed tending to her flower gardens.

Survivors include her children, Kelly (Tracy) Hunt of Ewing, Chris (Pam) Jenkins of Manchester, Ohio, and Joey (Veronica) Jenkins of Yuma, Ariz.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Andrew) Sauer, Taylor (Skylar) Hunt, Kristen Jenkins, Joe (Hannah) Jenkins, Charlene Jenkins, and Evan Jenkins; great-grandchildren, Caleb Sauer, Emmalyn Sauer and Adaline Jenkins; a sister, Nola (Billy) Berry; a sister-in-law, Roselyn Polley; and a host of nephews and nieces.

In addition to her father, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Frank Jenkins.

Service for Linda Carol Jenkins will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Brell & Son Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in Hickory Ridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Hope or McColm Chapel, PO Box 25, Manchester, Ohio 45144.

Brell & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences at www.brellandson.com

Trending Recipes