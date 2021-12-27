MRS. HEDGES

GERMANTOWN — Judith Ann Simpson Hedges, 69, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.

Judy was the sweetest person and loved her family. She will be greatly missed.

Judy was born on Sept. 28, 1952, to the late William and Genevieve (Correll) Simpson.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Hedges. She is also survived by two children, William “Billy” (Carol) Simpson and Ginny (Chris) Bravard; five grandchildren, Nate Simpson, Cindy Lou Simpson, Matthew Simpson, Sarah Bravard and Jonathan Bravard; one sister, Beth (Larry) Hayslip; and two brothers, Frank Simpson and Bill Simpson; nieces and nephews Crystal (Roy) Smith, Melissa (Kevin) Teegarden, David (Heather) Blalock, Danielle (Eric) Hedgecock, Gabrielle Curtis, Mary, Robert Simpson and Holly (John) Germany; a special cousin, Tim Alexander. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Brockman and Robert Simpson; two sisters-in-law, Marsha Simpson and Terry Simpson.

Funeral will be 1 p.m., on Wednesday at Palmer Funeral Home in Germantown.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Bracken County.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m., on Wednesday at the funeral home.

