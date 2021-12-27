MR. GIBSON

December 27, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent obits 0

AUGUSTA — John Gibson, 90, a 30-year resident of Augusta, died Dec. 24, 2021, at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

He was a retired sales engineer for the Anaconda Wire and Cable Company.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Alice Gibson, who died on Feb. 18, 2012.

John is survived by his daughter, Alison Jean Gibson; a son, John Jay Gibson and his wife, Patricia; and his grandsons, Jay Jay Gibson and Matt Gibson.

No funeral services will be held.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.

