MR. GIBSON

FLEMINGSBURG — Tracy Eugene Prater, 58, of Pleasureville, passed away Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

Tracy was born April 13, 1963, to the late Delmas Eugene Prater and the late Minnie Elizabeth Hester Prater.

Being a self-proclaimed “jack-of-all-trades, master of none,” Tracy embraced a lifelong career of farming, logging, and heavy equipment operation. He was a member of the Petersville Church of Christ and attended the New Life Church of Christ. Tracy held several positions on the Sugarloaf Christian Camp Board, most recently elected Board President. He devoted countless hours of service to new camp activities and camp developments.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Wilma Prater; his son, Tracy “T” (Carlie) Prater; his two daughters, Erin (John) Sargent and Whitney (Hunter) Dailey; his three dearly loved grandchildren, Ella Sargent, Conner Sargent, and Lorelai Prater. He is also survived by his two siblings, Teresa (Randy) Carmichael and Anthony (Diana) Prater; along with several nieces, nephews, and a host of family and friends.

The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Bro. Willie Martin and Bro. Darren Fizer officiating.

Tracy will be laid to rest in Martin Cemetery.

Pallbearers include “T” Prater, John Sargent, Hunter Dailey, Cory Prater, Tom Skaggs, and Carl Prater. Honorary pallbearers include his three grandchildren, Ella, Conner, and Lorelai.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

Because of Tracy’s dedication to the camp, in place of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sugarloaf Christian Camp, in care of Willie Martin, 637 Prater Road, Wallingford, Ky. 41093

