CINCINNATI – Miss Mary Kathryn Turner, 86, of Cincinnati, passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at her residence.

Miss Turner was born in Mason County, on Feb. 23, 1935, the daughter of the late John Herman Turner and Anna Belle Warner Turner.

Survivors include her sisters, Ruth Turner and Julia O’Bannon, both of Cincinnati; and her brothers, Leslie Turner and Edward Turner, both of Dayton, Ohio; several nieces, nephews and a host of family.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mayme Louise Turner; and her brothers, Emmitt Turner, John Herman Turner, Charles Turner and Russell Turner.

Funeral services for Mary Kathryn Turner will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Burial will follow in the Green Acres Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service.

