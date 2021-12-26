MRS. YATES

AUGUSTA — Carol Jean (nee Bivens) Yates, 70, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at the Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Tom Yates, who died in 2003.

Carol was born in Covington, on June 26, 1951, to her parents, the late Russell and Carolyn (nee Pribble) Bivens.

Prior to retirement, she worked as a cashier for the Kroger Company.

She leaves behind her son, Jeffrey Hoskins (Leslie); two brothers, William Bivens and Gary Bivens (Anita); two sisters, Beverly Bivens and Sherry Bivens; her grandchild, Jolena Bowling; her great-grandchild, Brooke Bowling; and her special great-niece, Madison Frodge.

Per Carol’s request, there will be no services.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-1942.

Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com.