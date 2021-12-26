FLEMINGSBURG — Emmitt Allen Ray, 79, of Concord, N.C., passed away at University Hospital in Charlotte on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Born in Flemingsburg, on Dec. 26, 1941, he was a son of the late John Louie Ray and Mary T. Ray.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He had a long career with IBM in Charlotte before retiring.

Emmitt is survived by his wife of 38 years, Charlotte Crain Ray; his two stepsons, Tim (Lisa) Porter and John Porter, both of Lexington; his stepdaughter, Kelly Palmer; his brother, Yancey Ray of Lexington; his five grandchildren, Jack Ray, Brady Ray, Gracyn Ray, Matthew Porter, and Alyssa Porter; and his two great-grandchildren, Kameron Porter and Bailey Porter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, Jason K. Ray and Emmitt A. Ray II; and his sister, Carolyn Frederick.

Graveside service will begin at 12:30 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at the Elizaville Cemetery, with A.J. Mullholand officiating.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m., until noon, Wednesday, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in Emmitt’s memory to The Jason Ray Foundation, PO Box 6326, Concord, NC 28027 or online at www.jasonray.org

