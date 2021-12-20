MRS. SIMONSON

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Sheila Faye Simonson, 75, of Manchester, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her home.

She was born July 18, 1946 in Clinton County, Ohio, daughter of the late Joseph and Cleone Tudor Doyle.

She is survived by her husband of almost 58 years, Raymond Simonson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two great-grandsons, Alan Graham and Andrew; and a brother, Joseph Doyle.

Sheila was an avid reader and game show watcher. She enjoyed shopping and loved shoes. Quick smarts, great sense of humor, an infectious laugh, and buying the perfect gift are just a few things that come to mind when you think of Sheila. She also enjoyed buying flowers, even though they never seemed to get planted. Out of all the things she enjoyed, her most favorite was spending time with her grandchildren and cherishing every moment she could with them.

In addition to her loving husband, she is survived by her children, Pamela (Rich) Wiles, Douglas (Melissa McGroarty) Simonson and Anne (Tim) Cascio; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Andrea, Alyssa (Austin), Ian, Mackenzie, Nick, Jacob (Allison), Marcus, Allie, Sean and Emily; eight great-grandchildren; brothers, Leo (Rosalee) Doyle, Dave (Cheryl) Doyle and Cliff Doyle; sister, Diane Stegemoller; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 1 p.m., until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. 2nd St., Manchester. Pastor Drue Lane will officiate.

Cremation will take place after the services.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to your local library.

