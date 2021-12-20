MR. WHITEMAN

AUGUSTA — James M. Whiteman, 77, of Augusta, passed away on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, at the Meadowview Regional Medical Center in Maysville.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 51 years, Carolyn (nee Wilson) Whiteman.

He was born in Maysville on Jan. 28, 1944, to his parents, the late Marion T. and Marie Coughlin Whiteman.

In his life, James previously served in the United States Army Reserves and worked in the trucking industry for the Aberdeen Express Company prior to his retirement. He was a member of St. Augustine Church in Augusta.

In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his son, Greg Whiteman (Michele); daughters, Angie Schweitzer (Jody), Kristen Taylor (Jason), and Amy Bradford (Travis); and his sister, Marsha Kay Smith. Also surviving are his 11 grandchildren, Lauren, Dustin, Kaitlyn, Austin, Bri, Maddie, Cora, Izzy, Hayden, Ethan, and Jase; his great-grandchildren, Bryce, Branson, Bensyn, Blakeley, and Kholton; and his dog, Jack.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Jim Smith.

A Funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m., on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at the St. Augustine Church in Augusta by Rev. Joseph Shelton.

Interment will follow in the Sharon Cemetery, Bracken County.

Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-8 p.m., on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at the Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home in Augusta.

The family requests that a mask or facial covering be worn by those attending the services.

Memorials, if desired, may be given to the St. Augustine Cemetery, 215 E. 4th Street, Augusta, Kentucky 41002 or to Bracken County Cancer Support, P.O. Box 417, Brooksville, Kentucky, 41004.

Condolences may be sent through www.mhfuneralhome.com