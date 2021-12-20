FLEMINGSBURG — Charles Ray Doyle, 69, of Burtonville, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021.

Born in Fleming County on April 10, 1952, he was the son of the late Hubert Doyle and the late Ruth Browning Doyle.

Charles worked as a setup operator at Browning’s Manufacturing for 36 years. At the age of 17 he started work for Irvin DeLong. He also worked as a carpenter for his father-in-law, Adron Stout. He owned and operated his own ditch witching company. In addition to being a loving husband and father, he and his wife, Linda, were foster parents to countless boys and girls.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Lou Stout Doyle; his four children, Zoe Doyle, Daniel (Sabrina) Doyle, Josie Doyle, and Gwen (Drew) Tully; his three grandchildren, Nathaniel R. Doyle, Ely B. Doyle, and Annabella M. Tully. He is also survived by siblings, Ina Stout, Ella Mae (Sam) Pollitt, William (Daisy) Doyle, Eula Washburn, Linda (Lovell) Cropper, Brenda Humphries, Doug (Corinna) Doyle, Rick Doyle, and Joe (Kim) Doyle; along with many nieces and nephews; special niece, Mary Shoemaker; and special nephew, Kenneth Stout.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his son, Nathan R. Doyle; five of his siblings, James Carl Doyle, Bobby Allen Doyle, Mary Jo Doyle, David Earl Doyle, and Larry Dean Doyle. He was also preceded by a special nephew, Bradley Stout; and a very close friend, Irvin DeLong.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at the Galilee Christian Church with Bro. Ralph Mineer and Bro. Phil Cropper officiating.

Charles will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

Pallbearers include Rick Hord, Kenneth Stout, Drew Tully, Harry Tully, Nathaniel Doyle, Timothy C. Shoemaker, Mark Shoemaker, and Bob Moore. Honorary Pallbearers include Ely Doyle and Brantley Shoemaker.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Wednesday, at the church located at 2225 Burtonville Road, Tollesboro, Ky. 41189.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Charles and his family.

Friends may offer online condolences at www.boonenickellfuneralhome.com