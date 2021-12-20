MRS. DAVIS

FLEMINGSBURG — Mary Frances Davis, 89, of Flemingsburg, passed away early Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at her residence. She was the widow of Colburn “Coby” Davis.

Born in Fleming County on Aug. 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late W. W. Ishmael and the late Viola Rice Ishmael.

Mary was a homemaker who had worked at Colgan’s Restaurant, the sewing factory in Flemingsburg and U. S. Shoe. She was a longtime member of the Tilton Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Dryden; her two grandchildren, Austin (Abby) Davis and Lea (Timmy) Gayheart; and her four great-grandchildren, Paisley Ray Gayheart, Oaklee Ann Gayheart, Copelan Gayheart, and Coby Davis. She is also survived by her nephew, Bill (Angie) Faris; her niece, Kathy Faris; two great-nieces, Rebecca Faris, Amy Conley; and her great-nephew, Joe Faris.

In addition to her husband, Coby and her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her son, Ricky Davis; her half-brother, Douglas Faris and his wife, Pauline.

The funeral service will begin at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Boone-Nickell Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Boling and Bro. Greg Tucker officiating.

Mary will be laid to rest in Elizaville Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m., until the hour of service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, at Boone-Nickell.

All in attendance are strongly encouraged to wear face masks and to observe social distancing.

