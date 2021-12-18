MAYSVILLE – William Boyd “Woody” Sweet, 79, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital East in Lexington.

He retired from EPT-Browning’s and at one-time served as an Auxiliary Policeman, then he served with the Maysville Police Department as an officer and later served as a Deputy Sheriff under the term of Sheriff Billy Ross.

Woody was born on July 8, 1942, the son of the late Nettie Ackley Eubanks and Harold Sweet.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Dunaway Sweet; daughter, Kristi Sweet; son, Tom Sweet (Lesley); one grandson, Zachariah Sweet; sisters, Bonnie Carpenter (Tom) and Betty Saunders, all of Maysville; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of other family members.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Wayne Sweet, Doug Sweet, Albert Sweet and Cotton Sweet.

Services for Woody Sweet will be held at the Knox and Brothers Funeral Home at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, with Pastor Chad Current officiating.

Burial will be held privately with his immediate family.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday from 1 p.m., until the hour of the service.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at CFF.org or to the Gideons International, PO Box 501, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Condolences at knoxbrothersfuneralhome.com