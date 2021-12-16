MRS. HELPENSTINE

MAYSVILLE — On Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, Sherry Dawn Helphenstine completed her circle of life and earned her Heavenly halo. Her angel wings lifted her up for her Heavenly reward in thankfulness for all her special work here on Earth.

Sherry was born on Aug. 19, 1968, in Maysville, to the late Bob and Sally Ann Smitson Mers.

She is survived by her husband, Steve Helphenstine whom she married on March 20, 1993. They loved each other, shared adventures with each other, and treasured their life together. They also share two beautiful children who cherish their mother, Shawn and Sarah (Travis New) who live in Maysville.

Sherry is also survived by her sister, Crystal Mers of Maysville; and her brother, Robbie Mers and his children, also of Maysville. She leaves behind her special aunt, Jackie McGovney, who was like a second mother.

Special family members in her life are Rayetta Fryman, Tim Perkins, a host of nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles, cousins, and her whole Walmart Family. Sherry cherished them all and would do anything for them. She shared laughter and tears, heartaches and accomplishments and a smiling face with all who knew her.

Services will be on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Brell & Son Funeral Home, Maysville.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday.

Pastor Tony Leiss will officiate at the funeral services at 1 p.m.

Pallbearers will be Travis New, Austin Bellew, Devontae Stewart, Justin Merrill, Marty Mastin, and Tony McGovney.

Burial will take place at Charter Oak Cemetery, Aberdeen, Ohio.

