MRS. DOYLE

MAYSVILLE — Bonnie Wallingford Doyle, 71, of Maysville, died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Kenton Pointe Care Center.

She was born in Maysville, on Oct. 1, 1950, to the late Eugene and Beulah Thacker Wallingford.

She was well known at the Ole Country Inn in Germantown, as one of the best waitresses with a great sense of humor.

She is survived by her husband, Danny Doyle and their children, Melissia (Charle) Goodin of Sardis, Roscoe (Theresa) Fite, Lisa (Bob) Hutchison, and Scott (Teara) Doyle, all of Maysville. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Mikki (Ben) Hardin, Heather (Brian) Schuler, Tyler (Lauren) Hardin, Sarah Fite, Cray Fite, and Colton Doyle; and six great-grandchildren; her brothers, Allen Wallingford Sr. of Minerva, and Ron (Carla) Wallingford of Ewing; and her sister-in-law, Mary Wallingford.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ricky Wallingford, Billy Wallingford, Linda Collier and Ruby Wallingford.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at Moore and Parker Funeral Home in Maysville.

Burial will be in Charleston Bottoms in Dover.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of Hope.

