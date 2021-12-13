MANCHESTER, Ohio — Howard Steven Himes, 74, of Aberdeen, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville.

He was born April 2, 1947, in Maysville, son of the late Howard E. and Thelma M. Himes.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Himes.

Steve honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He loved NASCAR and was an avid gun and motorcycle enthusiast.

He is survived by his loving children, Brian Chaney of West Palm Beach, Fla., Stephanie (Todd) Campbell of Boca Raton, Fla., Christopher (Faylynn) Himes of Okinawa, Japan, Chelsea (Michael) Henize Himes of Omaha, Neb., and Chandler Himes of Manhattan, Kan.; grandchildren, Emily, Sophia and Brison Chaney, Harper and Hallie Himes; sisters, Diane (Larry) Gardner and Bernice (Merle) Jones, all of Aberdeen; sister-in-law, Terri Himes; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home, 35 W. Second St., Manchester.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home. Pastor Michael Ulrich will officiate.

Burial will follow in Manchester Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Adams County Honor Guard.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of your choice.

