FLEMINGSBURG — Fannie Eleanor Arrasmith, 88, of Poplar Grove, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Pioneer Trace Nursing Home. She was the widow of Osborne E. Arrasmith.

Born in Lewis County on May 2, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Arthur H. Nash and the late Flora Strode Nash.

Fannie was a retired clerk from G.C. Murphy in Maysville and a member of Oakwood’s Christian Church.

She is survived by two of her sons, David (wife Brenda) Arrasmith and Greg (wife Teresa) Arrasmith; her eight grandchildren, Brian (Alisha) Arrasmith and their son, Hunter, Jamey Arrasmith, Holly (Jeremy) Booker, Eric Arrasmith, Christina (Mark) Hampton, Randy Arrasmith, Ashley Arrasmith and her children, Lucy and Banjo Ross, Sara (Nick Wagers) Arrasmith; her 30 great-grandchildren; her three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family; and special friend, Nellie Martin.

In addition to her husband Osborne (who passed in 1986) and her parents, Fannie was preceded in death by three of her sons, Barry Arrasmith, Jimmy Arrasmith, and Steven Arrasmith; her grandson, Michael Arrasmith: her seven siblings, Myrtle Hopkins, Dorothy Martin, Iris McGuffin, Mary Arrasmith, Frank Nash, Howard D. Nash, and Herbert Nash.

The funeral service will be privately held.

Fannie will be laid to rest in Mount Carmel Cemetery.

In place of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Fannie to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Ky. 41056.

Boone-Nickell Funeral Home is caring for Fannie and her family.

